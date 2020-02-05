OLYMPIA — Washington Fish and Wildlife can’t promise to trap and put radio collars on two wolves in every pack that attacks livestock, even if lawmakers mandate it, the department’s wolf policy lead Donny Martorello said Tuesday.
Fish and Wildlife wants more collars in some packs to steer cattle from danger, but wolves are too hard to capture for the department to meet a quota, he said.
“As much as we agree it’s a priority, having it as a requirement sets us up for failure and the public for even more frustration,” Martorello told the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
House Bill 2906 would mandate Fish and Wildlife have at least one collared wolf in every pack and two in packs that have been depredating on livestock. To comply, Fish and Wildlife would have to more than double the 14 collared wolves it has now.
Fish and Wildlife officially has counted 27 packs. The department confirmed three packs attacked cattle in 2019.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Joel Kretz, said he’s witnessed enough in his northeast Washington district to believe the department could be more determined in trapping wolves.
“The argument it’s hard doesn’t hold water with me when we let opportunities go by,” he said.
Fish and Wildlife puts tracking collars on wolves for several reasons, including research on how wolves affect the deer populations. Collars help track dispersing wolves and lead the department to packs it has decided to cull to stop attacks on livestock.
Ranchers and range-riders use collar data to keep cattle and wolves apart. Kretz, a Republican, said ranchers are more vigilant about preventing depredations that can lead to lethal control and said Fish and Wildlife needs to show a similar commitment.
“We’re learning to live with wolves, and we’re trying to do our best, but we have to have a partner who’s doing its best,” he said.
Kretz and other legislators toured his district last summer, visiting an area where wolves in the Togo pack have attacked cattle for several years. Kretz said he was frustrated that Fish and Wildlife didn’t have a plan to stop the depredations.
Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, said he had the same thought. “I left there that day very frustrated, too,” he said.
The Togo pack has two known members and neither has a collar, according to the department. The female wolf has repeatedly eluded traps and isn’t likely to step in one now, Martorello said. Wolves quickly learn to sidestep traps. A collared wolf in the pack was shot by a rancher in self-defense in 2018.
“It’s already our goal to deploy one or two collars in every pack,” Martorello said. “It’s a lofty goal and probably unattainable.”