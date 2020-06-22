Washington Fish and Wildlife plans to kill as many as two wolves in a pack that has a history of attacking cattle in the Kettle River range in northeast Washington.
The Togo pack, which has four adult members, injured a calf, the department confirmed June 6. It was the first attack of the year by the pack, but the seventh in the last 10 months. The department's protocol calls for considering lethal removal after four attacks in 10 months.
Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized lethal control Friday. The department said it will start the operation Tuesday.
One wolf in the pack is wearing a radio-tracking collar placed on it by the Colville tribe.
Fish and Wildlife said the rancher whose calf was injured has tried to prevent the attacks. Range-riders have watched the cattle regularly. Twice, a range-rider camping near the herd hazed wolves at night by yelling, shining a spotlight and shooting into the air.
The department said killing the wolves would not harm the state's goal of having wolves spread throughout the state. Most of Washington's wolves are now concentrated in northeast Washington, particularly in Ferry and Stevens counties.
By waiting until Tuesday to start the lethal-removal operation, Fish and Wildlife fulfills a pledge it gave a Thurston County judge in 2018. The delay gives wolf advocates time to seek an emergency court order stopping the operation.
The Center for Biological Diversity, which has sought such an order in previous cases, issued a statement, saying the department was rushing to lethal removal. The organization, however, did not plan to seek a restraining order, an attorney for the group said Monday.
In a previously scheduled hearing, wolf advocates were due to argue in King County Superior Court on Monday that Fish and Wildlife's lethal-removal protocol for wolves was implemented without enough public comment or environmental study.
Fish and Wildlife killed one Togo wolf in 2018 because of the pack's attacks on cattle. Susewind reauthorized lethal control last summer, but no wolves were removed.