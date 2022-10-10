The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will try to remove one wolf from the Leadpoint pack, the second northeast Washington pack targeted for lethal control within three days.
Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind on Sunday authorized the removal. On Oct. 7, he authorized removing one wolf in the Smackout pack, which also has been attacking cattle in Stevens County.
The Leadpoint pack has attacked cattle belonging to two ranchers on private land. The department already has removed two wolves from the pack. The pack has continued to prey on cattle, according to the department.
The second wolf was removed Sept. 28. A cow and calf were found injured Sept. 30. The calf died the next day.
On Oct. 7, the department confirmed that the pack killed a cow in a 300-acre fenced pasture and within 300 yards of a home. The pasture borders the pasture where the other cattle were attacked.
The pack has killed at least five and injured three livestock since Aug. 22, according to the department.
Ranchers have tried various tactics to prevent the losses. One rancher didn't use a Forest Service grazing allotment this year to avoid conflicts with wolves. Both ranchers have used range-riders to watch for trouble.
The Leadpoint pack has attacked cattle despite the riders and motion-activated lights and alarms and other non-lethal deterrents, according to the department.
