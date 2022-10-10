Gray wolf in the forest (copy) (copy)
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will try to remove one wolf from the Leadpoint pack, the second northeast Washington pack targeted for lethal control within three days.

Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind on Sunday authorized the removal. On Oct. 7, he authorized removing one wolf in the Smackout pack, which also has been attacking cattle in Stevens County.

