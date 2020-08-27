No wolf has been removed from the Leadpoint pack in northeast Washington two weeks after state Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized killing up to two wolves to stop attacks on cattle, the department said Thursday.
The department said the lethal-control operation continues. The pack has attacked at least 13 calves, killing three, on private land in Stevens County since June 19.
The pack has up to seven adults and six pups, according to the department. In authorizing lethal removal, Susewind followed the department's standard practice of trying to stop depredations by initially removing one or two wolves.
The department tried the same approach with the Wedge pack, also in Stevens County. The department removed one wolf in July. When the pack continued to attack cattle, the department killed the pack's two remaining members.