The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission should reject a plea from wolf advocates seeking a new and more restrictive rule on culling packs, according to department managers.
The commission will meet Friday by video conference to consider a petition filed by four environmental groups. The petition asks the department to cement into law a lethal-removal policy that demands more from cattlemen.
Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind currently relies on non-binding guidance developed by the department's Wolf Advisory Group. The environmental groups say the guidance doesn't hold the department accountable and leads to too many wolves being shot.
The department decides whether ranchers are doing enough to guard against wolves case by case. A rule couldn't be written to fit all cases, according to a staff recommendation to the commission.
"Determining the need to use lethal control to stop repeated depredations is a complicated issue that is highly situation dependent," the recommendation states.
The Center for Biological Diversity, Cascadia Wildlands, Western Watersheds Project and WildEarth Guardians filed the petition.
Center for Biological Diversity attorney Sophia Ressler said she was disappointed, but not surprised, by the staff recommendation.
If the commission denies the petition, the groups likely will appeal to Gov. Jay Inslee, she said. Inslee said last fall that repeatedly shooting wolves in the Kettle River Range in northeast Washington was unacceptable.
"I think the governor has clearly shown he is concerned about the consistent killing of wolves in northeast Washington," Ressler said. "Continuing with the status quo is a bummer."
Fish and Wildlife's lethal-removal protocol was written in 2017. It sets a minimum threshold for depredations — three in 30 days or four in 10 months. It requires ranchers to employ at least two non-lethal measures, usually more. Ultimately, Susewind makes the call on whether to use lethal control as a last resort.
"Determining which non-lethal deterrents are best suited for a particular livestock operation is a very fact-specific analysis not appropriate for rule-making," according to the staff memo.
Department officials objected to a proposal by environmentalists that department range-riders manage livestock, including "relocating cattle as necessary."
"The department does not believe it is in a position to force or regulate livestock husbandry practices," the department responded.
Conservation groups played a role in developing the department's lethal-removal protocol. The environmental groups that filed the petition are not represented on the Wolf Advisory Group.
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen, who organizes riders picked by the Cattle Producers of Washington to watch for conflicts between wolves and cattle, said the department has applied the lethal-removal protocol unevenly.
Nielsen said he was surprised Fish and Wildlife administrators have not decided to cull the Wedge wolf pack in Stevens County.
The pack attacked four calves between May 11 and June 17. The calves were on private pastures and belonged to two different ranches. The ranches were using several non-lethal measures prior to the attacks, including range-riders.
"We want to know what the rules are, too. They keep changing," Nielsen said. "We don't want them to be written by environmental groups or the governor, but we want the department to be consistent."