Washington Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind on Wednesday authorized the lethal removal of one or two wolves.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to remove one or two wolves from a pack that has killed at least five calves and one heifer in the southeastern corner of the state.

Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind on Wednesday authorized the lethal removal of wolves. It was the first time this year such measures were approved. 

