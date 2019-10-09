The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking to fill four vacancies on its Wolf Advisory Group.
When at full strength, the panel has 18 members. The department has tried to use the group to build a consensus among ranchers, hunters, environmentalists and others on managing wolves. The panel has no legal authority.
Fish and Wildlife is looking for people who "value compromise and cohesion on issues, with the intent to resolve conflicts," according to a department press release.
The group meets for two days at least four times a year. Most meetings take place in Spokane, Ellensburg or Olympia. Advisory group members may be reimbursed for travel expenses.
To apply, send letters with the applicant's or nominee's name, address, telephone number and email address. People or groups who are nominating someone must also submit their own names and contact information.
The letters should include the candidate's relevant experience, organizational affiliations and why they would be an effective advisory group member.
Letters also should address the candidate's familiarity with Washington's wolf plan and current status and management, and their experience in collaborating with people with different values.
The deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 8. Letters may be emailed to wildthing@dfw.wa.gov or sent to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504-3200.
Applicants who applied in 2018 will be considered and do not need to re-apply.