The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking tips to identify the person who shot a wolf in northeast Washington last month.
The adult female wolf was found dead May 26 in the Sheep Creek area of Stevens County, according to the department. Conservation Northwest offered a $7,500 for information leading to a poaching conviction.
The wolf was in the Wedge pack territory. Fish and Wildlife lethally removed the three known Wedge pack wolves last year to stop attacks on cattle. The pack reformed and had two members at the end of 2020, according to the department.
The department suspects the shot wolf was the pack's breeding female. The department has not spotted pups in the territory.
Tipsters can call (360) 902-2928 or send a text to 847411 with the message WDFWTIP. People who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward or bonus permits for a special hunting permit.