Killing wolves curbs attacks on cattle, but does not imperil wolf recovery, according to a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife environmental impact statement.
The report drew on the department's experience and dozens of studies of wolves in the West. Concerns that lethal control prevents recovery are unfounded, the department concluded.
The impact statement was finished in anticipation that the Fish and Wildlife Commission will vote July 8 on a rule formalizing what ranchers must do to prevent conflicts with wolves.
Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the rule at the urging of environmental groups. The governor called the annual culling of packs in northeast Washington unacceptable.
Although the department proposed a rule as directed, the report says more regulation is not needed for wolves to thrive.
"Washington has some of the lowest levels of wolf-caused depredations and subsequent wolf removals anywhere in the nation under current management practices," according to the report.
If the department concludes non-lethal measures aren't enough, it will shoot one or two wolves, hoping predations stop. The rule proposed by the staff would codify the current practice.
Wolf advocates say the state needs a more restrictive and enforceable rule that binds the department and ranchers to a slate of non-lethal measures.
The nine-member commission has the freedom to amend or vote down the proposal.
Several commissioners have said a rule would interfere with ranchers and wildlife managers working together, while others say the rule is too weak and not what wolf advocates want.
In the environmental impact statement, the department warns that raising the threshold for removing wolves might backfire.
The department cites research that found shooting a wolf within seven days of a predation can keep conflicts from escalating to the point that stopping the attacks takes killing the whole pack.
"Thus, quick action in attempting lethal removal is critical in ensuring that lethal removal, if implemented, is as effective as possible," according to the environmental impact statement.
Including two wolves in June, Fish and Wildlife has removed 38 wolves since 2012. Tribal hunters have taken 52 wolves. Meanwhile, the population has averaged 25% growth a year.
The department and Colville tribe counted 206 wolves in 2021. The department says it's a minimum count and that there are probably more wolves.
Fish and Wildlife says northeast Washington, especially in the Colville National Forest, has seen the most consistent wolf population growth in the state.
The department took aim at claims that the wolf population in the national forest has been "decimated" by the agency killing wolves to protect cattle on federal grazing allotments.
"In fact, the opposite is true," states the department. The national forest had 87 wolves in 17 packs in 2021. In 2009, it had six wolves in one pack.
Wolves rebound and recolonize territory even after far more intensive lethal removal, according to Fish and Wildlife, citing much higher removal rates in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Canada.
The department cited three studies to support a swift response to chronic predations. One study found full pack removal reduced attacks by 79% over five years.
Former Washington State University wolf scientist Rob Wielgus asserted in a 2014 paper that killing wolves increased attacks on livestock the next year. Several studies have refuted the finding, and Fish and Wildlife does not cite Wielgus' study in its latest report.