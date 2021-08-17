A calf was mauled this month by the Togo wolf pack in the Kettle River Range the day after the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife removed the only alarm box guarding cattle from the predators, which have been targeted for lethal control three straight years.
Fish and Wildlife won't say where it took the radio-activated device, frustrating the department's partners in employing non-lethal measures to break the region's cycle of depredations and lethal removal.
"I absolutely want to know, especially if it's still in my area," said Jeff Flood, wildlife sheriff's deputy for Ferry and Stevens counties.
"I still don't understand why they're being so secretive," he said. "I share everything with those people. I thought it was a two-way street."
Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman said the department moved the box to a smaller pasture. Naming the pack territory would reveal the identity of the rancher, who wants to remain anonymous, she said.
Pack territories in Washington average 285 square miles and typically include many producers, according to Fish and Wildlife.
Fish and Wildlife pledged this year to focus on packs that regularly attack livestock. The Togo pack territory is the only one that currently meets the department's definition of a "special focus area."
Scott Nielsen, who heads the Cattle Producers of Washington's wolf-livestock conflict program, said the Togo territory is again a "very hot, active spot."
Nielsen said he's concerned that if depredations escalate, the department will cite the absence of an alarm box as a reason to delay culling the Togo pack.
"Fish and Wildlife removed a non-lethal deterrence from an area that's suppose to be a special focus area," he said.
The state funds the cattlemen's program, which relies on horseback riders to watch for trouble. The cattlemen are directed to coordinate their efforts with Fish and Wildlife.
Nielsen said the department won't tell him whether the alarm box has been placed in another area patrolled by the cattlemen.
"It seems like it would be collaborative to share that kind of stuff," he said. "We don't need to know the name of the producer. We need to know the pack."
Fish and Wildlife confirmed the Togo pack injured calves June 24 and Aug. 6. The second calf was euthanized because of its injuries. The department put the alarm box in the territory in July and took it away Aug. 5.
If Fish and Wildlife confirms two more depredations this summer, the Togo pack will have crossed the threshold for the department to consider lethal removal.
Flood said he anticipates more trouble this summer. "Something's going to go bad in the Togos," he said.
The Togo pack has four adults and four pups. One wolf has a radio collar that activates the alarm box, which emits sounds such as explosives or gun fire. Fish and Wildlife has one working box and two that need repairs.
It's unclear whether the alarm box is effective. Fish and Wildlife, however, lists it among its non-lethal tools.