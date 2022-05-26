A northeast Washington wolfpack's renewed attacks on calves won't be met with a lethal response, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday.
The department's director, Kelly Susewind, opted against authorizing the removal of one or two wolves in the Togo pack. Wolves attacked two calves last week, injuring one and killing the other, in a private pasture.
The predations were the fourth and fifth in the past 10 months in the pack's territory. The department's protocol calls for considering lethal control after four attacks in 10 months, or three in 30 days.
The last attack was confirmed May 18. The pasture was patrolled by one range-rider. A second range-rider was added the next day, Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman said Thursday.
The rancher has been checking on cattle regularly, too, and flashing lights were in one pasture before the predations, according to the department.
Scott Nielsen, head of the Cattle Producers of Washington's range-rider program, said he wasn't surprised by the department's decision.
The department has told ranchers to employ non-lethal measures, but hasn't upheld its commitment to use lethal control as a last resort, he said.
"Right now the producers are wondering, What's the point?" he said.
Fish and Wildlife has targeted the Togo pack for lethal control five times since 2018 because of chronic attacks on cattle. The department shot one wolf in 2018, but was unsuccessful in removing wolves the other four times.
The pack had grown to seven members by the end of 2021, according to Fish and Wildlife's annual count.
The department identified the Togo pack territory as a "chronic-conflict" zone because of the persistent attacks. The department has promised to give the territory extra attention to prevent wolf-livestock conflicts.
Republican Rep. Joel Kretz, who represents the area, said the department was caught off-guard again.
"The whole thing is botched," he said. "We're just not getting any results."
