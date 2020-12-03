Before killing wolves again in certain parts of northeast Washington, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife needs ranchers to do more to prevent depredations, the agency's wolf policy leader Donny Martorello said Wednesday.
Citing outside pressure, Martorello told the department's Wolf Advisory Group that the agency must add a policy requiring ranchers in high-conflict areas to try new, unspecified non-lethal deterrents.
"All of Washington is asking for this. The governor is asking for this. The (Fish and Wildlife) commission is asking for this," Martorello said. "I can't emphasize enough how much we need this."
Fish and Wildlife already demands that ranchers guard against and adjust to depredations before it uses lethal control. The push for more stems from environmentalists' outrage over the department killing wolves in northeast Washington.
Mirroring those concerns, Gov. Jay Inslee has directed Fish and Wildlife to review its use of lethal control.
The advisory group hasn't agreed on the policy's wording, but the direction is clear. Ranchers in "special focus areas" would have to agree before the grazing season to "mitigation plans for additional or enhanced proactive non-lethal deterrents," according to a draft proposal.
"These actions must occur prior to the consideration of lethal removal in these areas," the draft states.
The advisory group discussed applying the policy to areas where Fish and Wildlife has issued lethal-removal orders in two of the past three years. The policy would have immediate application in the Kettle River Range.
"It's very, very important to us to work within this group to address these conflict areas, and the governor has requested this as well," said advisory group member Dan Paul, Washington state director of the Humane Society of the United States.
Rancher representatives on the wolf advisory group questioned the need for the additional policy. Washington Farm Bureau director of government relations Tom Davis disputed that all Washington wants it. "We know that's not true," he said.
Fish and Wildlife now requires ranchers to prevent wolf attacks. No deterrent works all the time, according to the department. Fish and Wildlife has repeatedly argued in court that it shoots wolves as a last resort.
Davis proposes that Fish and Wildlife review whether it did enough in high-conflict areas to prevent attacks, including whether it acted quickly enough to thin a pack before depredations escalated.
Experts from outside Fish and Wildlife also should review the department's actions, he said.
"Right now, that's not in the document," Davis said in an interview.