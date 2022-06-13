The Togo wolf pack, preying on calves in northeast Washington, was again targeted Monday by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, which has shot one wolf in five previous tries at culling the pack since 2018.
Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized the removal of one or two wolves. The authorization expires June 27, even if the department doesn't kill any wolves.
The pack has killed or injured four calves on private land since May 17, renewing a history of predations on cattle in Ferry County. Department policy calls for considering lethal control after three attacks in 30 days.
The department already was considering lethal control when a range rider found an injured calf Saturday. The department confirmed that the calf had been attacked by wolves.
Ranchers tried to prevent the predations from escalating to the point that the department was forced to make a decision on whether to use lethal control, according to Fish and Wildlife.
Fish and Wildlife staff members judged the non-lethal deterrence measures as the best suited for the circumstances, according to the department.
Fish and Wildlife also determined that the predations are likely to continue and that removing one or two wolves from the pack won't harm the recovery of wolves in the state.
Ranchers checked on cattle regularly, used state-funded range-riders and removed sick or injured cattle from pastures.
Motion-activated flashing lights and an alarm box, and electronic ear tags to track cattle also were used, according to the department.
One rancher moved cattle from a pasture in early April after the discovery there of a deer killed by wolves.
Even before the predations in the past month, Fish and Wildlife had designated the Togo pack territory a "chronic-conflict zone," the only one in the state.
The department counted seven wolves in the pack at the end of 2021. Two of the wolves are wearing radio collars.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.