Washington Fish and Wildlife said Friday it won't shoot wolves in a pack that has attacked three calves in eight days in Stevens County.
The three attacks in fewer than 30 days crossed the threshold for the department to consider lethal removal. The department dropped that option for now, announcing it is "exploring additional avenues for responsive nonlethal deterrents."
The three attacks were confirmed between May 11 and May 19 and took place in private pastures. Most of the cattle are in a 100-acre fenced pasture near the producer's home, according to Fish and Wildlife.
One calf was found dead, another died of its injuries and the third was treated for wounds.
Bites and tears, wolf tracks, signs of a struggle and trail camera photos provided the evidence that wolves attacked the calves, according to Fish and Wildlife.
Fish and Wildlife has placed flashing lights along the pasture. Two wolf-livestock conflict monitors from the Cattle Producers of Washington are assigned to the area.