The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking to rein in Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer, whose cougar-removal program has upset department administrators.
Southwest Regional Director Kessina Lee acknowledged the sheriff's duty to protect people, but suggested his authority to use dogs to track down cougars threatening livestock, pets and private property could be "narrowed."
"That's a concept that might be worth exploring," Lee said Dec. 2 at a Fish and Wildlife Commission committee meeting. "That's going to be for the Legislature to decide."
Songer in 2019 declared the sheriff's office would take the lead in dealing with problem cougars in his south-central Washington county. The sheriff pointed to cougar sightings in populated areas.
Lee said the sheriff's "fundamental premise" seems to be that any cougar sighted on the landscape is a potential public safety threat.
That's not accurate, Songer said in an interview Dec. 2. Just that day, he said, a man reported being followed by a cougar in the woods. The cougar didn't attack and no livestock were around.
"Bottom line, we didn't send anyone to track down the cat," Songer said. "There's no enjoyment in killing cougars, but there is enjoyment in protecting livestock and people."
Cougar advocates sued to stop the program, but lost. State law allows sheriffs to use hounds to track down cougars, bears, bobcats and lynx.
Fish and Wildlife plans to report to state lawmakers about the sheriff's program and possibly make recommendations. Lee said it was too early to say what will be in the report.
Since starting the program, the sheriff's office has removed 26 cougars. Before then, Fish and Wildlife was killing cougars at about the same rate, department game division manager Anis Aoude said.
"It's not that much higher than removals we have done in the past," he said.
Fish and Wildlife Capt. Jeff Wickersham said the sheriff has removed some cougars that the department would not have. On the other hand, Fish and Wildlife might have removed cougars the sheriff's office did not, he said.
"Prior to the sheriff engaging in this work in 2019, my staff in the area was quite active in these type of removals," he said.
"I don't think (26 cougars) is too far off from where we might have been given the same circumstances," Wickersham said.
Most of the cougars were killed in the program's first eight months. In the past six months, the sheriff's hound handlers have removed three cougars, according to Fish and Wildlife.
Lee said Fish and Wildlife wants to be the primary responder to cougar calls to counsel people on living with cougars.
"While we see the number of removals has decreased for the time being, we also have to recognize that the lack of communication is hindering our ability to provide landowners, citizens, with the resources and services we have to offer," she said.
"If we do a removal, we come with a lot of education," she said. "That's really a crucial difference."
No other Washington sheriff has recruited a roster of hound handlers to respond to predator complaints. Songer said he expects Fish and Wildlife to propose limiting sheriffs' authority to use hounds.
"The cougar is a beautiful animal. We get no thrill out of going out to kill a cat, but we have a duty to protect people and livestock," he said.