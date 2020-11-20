Washington ranchers in wolf country may be called upon to adopt "enhanced" methods for guarding cattle, or else Fish and Wildlife won't consider killing wolves to stop chronic depredations.
Wolf advocates on the department's Wolf Advisory Group are pushing the idea, saying their constituents are fed up with the culling of packs in the Kettle River Range in northeast Washington.
The advisory group discussed a draft plan Thursday that would require pre-grazing plans to have "creative alternatives" to break the cycle of mauled cattle and dead wolves.
In an interview, Stevens County Cattlemen's Association President Scott Nielsen said that ranchers most harmed by wolves shouldn't have more burdens put on them.
"The rules should be the same for everyone," he said. "The notion you're going to be more restrictive to somebody who's having more problems, goodness sakes.
"When you have chronic wolf problems, there should be extra wolf management, not extra cow management," he said.
Gov. Jay Inslee has embraced the wolf advocates' position. He has called annual lethal removal of wolves unacceptable and has ordered the department to review its use of lethal control.
The plan discussed by the advisory group would require ranchers to implement "additional or enhanced non-lethal deterrents" before Fish and Wildlife considered lethal removal.
The standard could be applied to wherever the department has issued lethal-removal orders two years in a row, or twice in three years.
Fish and Wildlife already requires ranchers to protect cattle from wolves. The department says it won't kill wolves until it's convinced non-lethal measures won't stop attacks.
There is no firm policy on when the department kills wolves. It's a case-by-case judgment call by Director Kelly Susewind.
Advisory group member Lynn Okita, a wildlife advocate, said the lethal-removal protocol needs something more to prevent continual depredations and lethal removal. "What are we going to do differently?" she asked.
Because the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has taken wolves off the federally protected list, the department's approach to lethal removal will apply statewide.
Previously, the state's lethal-removal protocol applied to only the eastern one-third of Washington. When wolves were federally protected, lethal control wasn't an option in the western two-thirds of the state.
The advisory group debated what to call the pre-grazing plans. Fish and Wildlife Eastern Region Director Steve Pozzanghera suggested "focus area conflict mitigation plans."
Advisory group member Samee Charriere, a southeast Washington rancher, questioned making ranchers adopt plans to protect their livestock on private land.
"Wolves are attacking private property," she said. "I don't think you can make producers do things on their own private land."
Fish and Wildlife staff members who work directly with ranchers said they already are attuned to areas where packs are most likely to attack wolves and plan with producers over the winter on reducing conflicts.