Two wolves in a pack that has been preying on calves in northeast Washington have been killed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The department removed an adult male Friday in the Togo pack territory in Ferry County. A yearling female wolf was removed June 14.
The department said it does not plan to kill more wolves, though it may if the pack continues to attack cattle. The department counted seven wolves in the Togo pack at the end of 2021.
Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind on June 13 authorized removing up to two wolves. The department had documented four attacks on private grazing lands in the past month.
The last predation was confirmed June 11. According to the department, wildlife managers stand a better chance of changing a pack's habits if wolves are removed within two weeks of a predation.
The Togo pack has had a history of attacking cattle. Previously, the department had killed one wolf in five lethal-control orders dating back to 2018.
Fish and Wildlife designates the Togo pack territory a chronic-conflict zone, the only one in the state. With the designation has come heightened expectations for ranchers to employ range-riders and other non-lethal ways to protect livestock from wolves.
The department concluded that even with the non-lethal measures in place, the pack would continue to prey on cattle.
