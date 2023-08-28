Gray wolf in the forest (copy) (copy)

Washington state wildlife managers have killed two wolves in the southeastern corner of the state.

 123rf

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has killed two wolves, culling a pack that has been attacking cattle in Asotin County in southeast Washington.

The department issued a press release Monday announcing it had removed a male adult and yearling female. The wolves were killed Saturday, according to people familiar with the matter.

