Gray wolf (copy)

A gray wolf.

 Getty Images

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has shot one wolf in the Smackout pack, but canceled plans to remove a wolf from the Leadpoint pack.

Both packs have been preying on cattle in Stevens County in northeast Washington, frustrating efforts by ranchers to protect calves and cows with range riders and other non-lethal deterrents.

