A female wolf in the Wedge pack was killed Monday by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency said.
The wolf was one of three adults in a pack that has killed at least three cattle and injured 11 others since May 11 in northeast Washington. The pack may have pups, but the wolf removed was not the breeding female, according to the department.
The pack has attacked cattle belonging to two ranches on public and private grazing land in Stevens County. Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized the removal of one wolf to stop the depredations.
The department said it will pause to see what happens. More wolves could be removed if the pack continues to attack cattle, according to the department.
The Wedge pack wolf was the first one killed by Fish and Wildlife this year. Removing the wolf won't harm statewide recovery, according to the department.
Susewind also authorized the department to remove up to two wolves in the Togo pack in Ferry County. The department was unsuccessful and has called off the operation. The department has not confirmed an attack on livestock by the Togo pack since June 6.
A King County Superior Court judge last week upheld Fish and Wildlife's practice of shooting wolves to protect livestock as a last resort. Environmental groups have petitioned Gov. Jay Inslee to intervene and order Fish and Wildlife to submit its lethal-removal protocol to scientific and public review.
Inslee has yet to respond to the petition.
Fish and Wildlife issued a statement Monday saying the department needs to have flexibility in responding to attacks on livestock.
"Reworking this process could result in blanket criteria that doesn't have the flexibility to consider individual factors," the department stated.