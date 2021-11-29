The Washington Department Fish and Wildlife has drafted a rule to kill wolves in "chronic conflict zones" if ranchers follow predation-prevention plans written by wildlife managers.
The proposal responds to Gov. Jay Inslee ordering the department last year to detail when the department will remove wolves.
Inslee issued the order at the request of wolf advocates, who are seeking more limits on lethal control.
In its tentative plan, Fish and Wildlife sticks to relying on the judgment of department employees.
The department has yet to formally propose the rule. It labeled the draft: "For discussion purposes only, non-decisional document."
"I'm very glad it's for discussion purposes only," Center for Biological Diversity wolf advocate Armaroq Weiss said Monday. "It's so seriously lacking, it's somewhat shocking."
The proposal does not demand certain measures, such as range riders, to protect livestock. Ranchers would be expected to follow "conflict mitigation plans."
The plans would be written for territories where lethal removal has been authorized in two of the past three years. The Togo pack territory in Ferry County is the only one that currently qualifies.
If the plans are "substantially complied with" and wolves prey on livestock anyway, the department might remove wolves, though the rule does not set a threshold that would trigger a response.
The rule also doesn't set a deadline for the department to respond to chronic attacks, though the department says it's important to act within 14 days to deter a pack.
The department declined Monday to comment on the proposal until it was presented to the Fish and Wildlife Commission's wolf subcommittee on Thursday.
Weiss criticized the proposal for being vague and ignoring wolf advocates' positions. The rule's focus on certain hot spots doesn't improve protection for wolves elsewhere, she said.
"That is no way to plan for conserving wolves across the state," Weiss said. "I think there's more to be lost than gained because they're simply focused on chronic conflict zones."
Fish and Wildlife has a mandate to protect people and property from dangerous animals. The department also has guidance on using lethal control from its Wolf Advisory Group.
Washington Farm Bureau director of government relations Tom Davis, an advisory group member, said the department's proposal largely matches what the group has discussed.
Davis said the department, however, should have an outsider review the plans it writes for ranchers. "We want some accountability," he said.
"This approach will have an impact on livestock producers and their livelihoods," Davis said. "I think we owe them to make sure that whatever the department does is based on best-available science."
Wolf advocates asked that the herd-protection plans be made public, a request the department has not embraced. Wolf advocates also proposed prohibiting lethal removal on public lands in places where lethal control has been used twice in five years.
Under its proposal, Fish and Wildlife would consult with ranchers to "the extent feasible" in specifying non-lethal measures in a chronic conflict zone. Even if not all the ranchers in a pack territory followed the plan, the department may remove wolves.
The wolf subcommittee is scheduled to convene via video conference at 10 a.m. Thursday. More information is available at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission. The meeting can also be viewed on tvw.org.