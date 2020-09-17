Washington Fish and Wildlife officially called off Thursday its effort to lethally remove wolves that attacked at least 13 calves on private land in Stevens County.
The department was unsuccessful in killing wolves in the Leadpoint pack, though it said in a statement that setting traps can change pack behavior and end depredations.
The pack has not attacked livestock since Aug. 14, according to the department.
The Leadpoint pack killed three calves and injured 10, beginning June 19. Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized Aug. 13 killing up to two wolves to see whether that was enough to stop the depredations.
The department said a week ago it had stopped looking for the wolves, though it had not formally discontinued the operation.
The department has twice this year ended lethal-control operations without removing any wolves. Susewind authorized removing up to two wolves in the Togo pack in Ferry County in mid-June. The department called off the operation five weeks later. The pack has not attacked livestock since early June, according to the department.
Fish and Wildlife eliminated the Wedge pack in Stevens County by killing one wolf in late July and the remaining two wolves in August.