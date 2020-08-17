The Wedge wolf pack's two last members were killed by Washington Fish and Wildlife on Aug. 13, the department announced today.
The pack, whose third member was removed by the department July 27, had killed at least two calves and injured 20 others between May 11 and Aug. 1. The pack also probably killed another calf, according to the department.
Fish and Wildlife had hoped eliminating one female wolf would stop the attacks on cattle. Department Director Kelly Susewind authorized removing the last two wolves, a male and female, after they attacked two more calves.
The calves belonged to three different ranches. The department said each producer tried to prevent the attacks with non-lethal measures to deter the wolves. The attacks occurred on public and private land.
The department also announced Aug. 13 it will kill one or two wolves in the Leadpoint pack, also in Stevens County.
The pack has killed three calves and injured nine others in a large private pasture since June 19. The department initially hoped more lights, flapping ribbons and people patrolling the pasture would stop the attacks.
Wolf advocates are criticizing Fish and Wildlife's use of lethal control. They are urging Gov. Jay Inslee to order the department to subject its lethal-removal policy to an environmental and a public review.
The department says it kills wolves as a last resort to stop attacks on livestock. The department says it needs a flexible policy to maintain social acceptance of wolves and to meet its obligation to protect the public and property from dangerous wildlife.
Ranchers have criticized Fish and Wildlife for being slow to use lethal control, letting packs grow accustomed to attacking livestock, resulting in more killed or mauled cattle and eventually more dead wolves.
"Finding the balance for wolves and livestock-based livelihoods to co-exist is not always as easy as we'd like it to be," Fish and Wildlife wolf policy leader Donny Martorello said in a statement.