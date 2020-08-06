An outspoken critic of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's management of wolves has been ousted from the agency's Wolf Advisory Group, angering wolf advocates who said they've lost their voice on the panel.
Tim Coleman, director of the Kettle Range Conservation Group, has been a plaintiff in several suits filed to limit killing wolves to protect livestock, while serving on a panel formed to build broad support for state wolf policies.
The Washington Farm Bureau had sought Coleman's removal. Fish and Wildlife wolf policy leader Donny Martorello said department Director Kelly Susewind decided on his own to dismiss Coleman.
Coleman's participation in litigation threatened to weaken trust among members of the advisory group, Martorello said.
"It starts to diminish that collaborative process," he said. "It had nothing to do with Tim's perspective at all."
Efforts to reach Coleman for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful. The department declined to provide a letter Susewind sent to Coleman outlining the reasons for his dismissal.
Coleman had been on the Wolf Advisory Group since 2015 and participated in developing the department's lethal-control protocol in 2017. The protocol provides non-binding guidance, and Coleman has been critical of how it has been applied.
He signed onto a lawsuit filed in King County last year seeking to have the protocol declared illegal. A judge ruled in July against Coleman and two other plaintiffs, both King County residents.
In 2015, Coleman was on the winning side in a lawsuit that barred USDA's Wildlife Services from helping Fish and Wildlife remove wolves.
Last month, Coleman joined several environmental groups in a suit alleging the U.S. Forest Service has been negligent in allowing Fish and Wildlife to shoot wolves attacking cattle in the Colville National Forest.
The Wolf Advisory Group convened Wednesday for a two-day video conference. Farm Bureau associate director of government relations Tom Davis told other group members that Coleman's litigation impeded working together.
"That was becoming more and more of an issue," Davis said.
During a public-comment period, several people criticized Coleman's removal.
As a wolf advocate who lives in northeast Washington, Coleman was an informed and a brave voice on the Wolf Advisory Group, said Amaroq Weiss, West Coast wolf organizer for the Center for Biological Diversity.
"Tim filled a unique role on the WAG," she said.
Advisory group member Dan Paul, state director of the Humane Society of the United States, said Coleman's removal felt "very wrong."
Other wolf advocates on the advisory group have stood by the lethal-removal protocol, while trying to make changes and being criticized for not doing more.
Conservation Northwest policy director Paula Swedeen said Coleman undermined a process the group committed to. "I think that's the crux of the issue."