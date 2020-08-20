Washington Fish and Wildlife is defending its plans to kill up to two wolves in a pack attacking calves in a single herd guarded by lights, sirens and people.
The Leadpoint pack has killed three calves and injured 10 more in attacks confirmed between June 19 and Aug. 14 in northeast Washington. The calves belonged to one rancher. The attacks, except for one, occurred in a 200-acre pasture.
The pack has up to seven adults and six pups. Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday it hopes removing one or two wolves will stop the depredations.
The lethal-removal operation, coming right after the department killed all three wolves in the Wedge pack, has outraged wolf advocates. In a public conference call, Fish and Wildlife officials spent more than an hour explaining why the department will again resort to killing wolves.
They described a concerted effort to protect the cattle that started before the first depredation and intensified after the attacks began. "The producer has been cooperative with us," Fish and Wildlife wolf policy leader Donny Martorello said.
The biggest step the rancher took to head off conflict was to forgo using a federal grazing allotment, officials said. The Leadpoint pack roams over 150 square miles in Stevens County. Because wolves are around, the rancher kept cattle in a valley closer to home and in more open country.
Calves weren't released into the pasture until deer fawns and elk calves were born, giving the wolves other prey.
The Cattle Producers of Washington started patrolling the pasture in May, before the first depredation. This summer, the cattlemen's group has dispatched one or two riders most days, coordinating with checks by the rancher and a sheriff's wildlife deputy, said Scott Nielsen of the Cattle Producers.
"We make sure somebody is out there," he said. "It's a tremendous amount of resources, and it's not sustainable."
The cattlemen's group receives state funding to hire and equip riders. Nielsen said the group is spending about $1,000 a week defending one pasture. At that rate, the group could watch about three operations, he said.
The case illustrates the price to be paid when a large pack becomes habituated to cattle, he said.
"To me, this is the classic pack. They've gotten progressively worse," Nielsen said. "If the state is going to cover every herd in northeast Washington, it had better come up with millions."
Fish and Wildlife trapped and collared one wolf in the pack in June, making it possible to search for the pack now. The collar also activates lights and sirens around the pasture. Other lights flash on their own. "We do have stuff running 24 hours a day," department wildlife conflict specialist Candace Bennett said.
After the first depredations, a work party that included Fish and Wildlife employees ringed the pasture with ribbons tied to a fence.
The department soon saw signs of wolves going under the fence and suspected the pack had stashed its pups in the pasture. Fish and Wildlife employees walked through the field, hoping to haze away wolves.
"We never saw any wolves," Fish and Wildlife wolf biologist Trent Roussin said. "We don't know if the rendezvous site was ever there."