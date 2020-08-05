The Wedge wolf pack in northeast Washington has attacked two more calves since one pack member was killed by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, causing the agency to consider removing more wolves.
The department's field staff was expected to make a recommendation Wednesday on whether to resume lethal control, said Steve Pozzanghera, special assistant on wolf policy in the region. Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind will make the decision.
Fish and Wildlife killed an adult female in the pack July 27 and paused to see whether attacks on cattle would continue. The most recent depredation was confirmed Aug. 1, Pozzanghera said.
The department believes the pack has two adults and does not have pups, he said.
The pack has killed or injured at least 22 head of cattle since May 11 in Stevens County. Another cow was probably killed by the pack, according to the department.
The cattle belonged to three different ranches and were grazing on private and public land. The summer has been the worst yet for attacks on livestock, Stevens County Commissioner Don Dashiell said. "We're wondering why we have to put up with it every year."
Another wolf pack in northeast Washington is on the cusp of meeting the department's threshold for considering lethal removal.
The Leadpoint pack has injured six calves since June 19, surpassing the threshold of four depredations in 10 months. Department protocol, however, calls for at least one of the attacked cattle to die.
Pozzanghera said it's unclear whether a calf found severely injured Aug. 3 will survive.