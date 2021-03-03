Washington Fish and Wildlife informs the governor’s office before killing wolves, a check-in the department calls a courtesy, but described in a court document as necessary before proceeding with lethal removal.
Fish and Wildlife’s decision-making process culminates in seeking the governor’s approval, according to wildlife sheriff’s deputy Jeff Flood, who works closely with the department and ranchers in Ferry and Stevens counties, monitoring wolves and investigating depredations.
Flood’s declaration, rebutting claims that Fish and Wildlife shoots wolves too readily, was filed Feb. 26 in a lawsuit pending in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington.
The suit, brought by environmental groups, alleges the U.S. Forest Service and the Diamond M ranch have failed to adapt to wolves in the Colville National Forest, leading the state to cull packs to save cattle.
Flood described the decision to remove wolves going up the chain of command and ending in the governor’s office.
The governor’s office and Fish and Wildlife said lethal removal is up to the department’s director, Kelly Susewind, not Gov. Jay Inlsee.
“The governor does not have that authority and, therefore, does not authorize lethal removal of wolves,” Inslee’s spokeswoman said in an email. “That decision is solely within the director of WDFW’s authority.”
Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman said the department alerts the governor to keep him informed about an action of intense public interest.
“He doesn’t have a hand in that decision,” she said. “We just give them a courtesy heads-up, so it’s not a surprise when emails and phone calls start coming in.”
Even if the governor opposed lethal removal, it would be up to Susewind to make the call, Lehman said.
Flood said in an interview that he’s never talked directly to Susewind, but wildlife officials on the ground have told him that the department was checking with the governor before removing wolves.
”We’re always told, ‘We’ve got to talk to the governor,’ “ Flood said.
Fish and Wildlife has responsibility for managing wolves. Susewind answers to a commission appointed by the governor.
Killing wolves has angered wolf advocates. Inslee echoed those complaints in 2019, calling the repeated culling of packs in the Kettle River Range unacceptable. Environmental groups hailed Inslee, praising him for moving to rein in Fish and Wildlife. The department has continued to shoot wolves, defending lethal control as a last resort to stopping chronic depredations.
Scott Nielsen, a rancher who heads up the Cattle Producers of Washington’s program to prevent wolf-cattle conflicts, said the department has apparently held off on lethal control until it checks with the governor.
”Lethal removal is always delayed on our end, at least delayed recently, because the department has to take the case to the governor,” Nielsen said. “At least we’re told the director takes that information to the governor.”
”Our frustration is that wolves are eating cows while it’s happening,” he said.
The suit has been filed by WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds and Kettle Range Conservation Group. The suit alleges violations of the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Forest Management Act.
The Forest Service and Diamond M say the allegations are baseless. The ranch grazes cattle on five allotments in the Colville National Forest in northeast Washington. Fish and Wildlife describes the region as saturated with wolfpacks.