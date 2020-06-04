Washington Fish and Wildlife retracted on Wednesday an assertion that a rancher took "minimal" steps to prevent the Wedge wolf pack from attacking calves in a private pasture last month, correcting an earlier statement that a cattlemen's group said was inaccurate.
The department revised its statement on the depredations, describing for the first time several preventive measures the producer had taken. Previously, the department cited the lack of non-lethal deterrents as one reason for not shooting wolves to stop the attacks.
Fish and Wildlife has not reversed its position on culling the pack. Other factors figured in the decision to not use lethal control, department spokeswoman Staci Lehman said.
Scott Nielsen of the Cattle Producers of Washington said the group asked the department to correct the record. The organization was and remains involved in preventing more attacks on the rancher's cattle.
"I think they put out a story that justified their actions, or lack of actions," he said.
"We're really happy they did correct it," he said. "I think it helps our relationship."
The Wedge pack in northeast Washington attacked three calves in a little over a week in May. The department's policy calls for it to consider shooting a wolf or two after a pack attacks livestock three times in 30 days.
The policy also requires ranchers to try to prevent the attacks. In a May 22 statement on the depredations, Fish and Wildlife stated the attacks occurred with "minimal, dedicated proactive, nonlethal deterrents in place."
Fish and Wildlife described the new statement as a "clarification." The claim the rancher had in place "minimal" deterrents was deleted.
The new statement adds non-lethal measures omitted from the initial report. Cattle were checked daily and people were regularly in the area. The producer kept newborn calves close to home, monitored sick and injured livestock, removed carcasses and hazed wolves away during the first attack.
"WDFW is supportive of the livestock producer's efforts and continues to collaborate with this producer and others on wolf-livestock conflict mitigation," the department said in its new statement.
The Wedge pack has not attacked cattle since May 19. The first attack was May 11.
Since the attacks, Fish and Wildlife has put flashing lights along the pasture. A second rider from the Cattle Producers of Washington was assigned to the area. The organization hires wolf-livestock conflict monitors with a grant from the state Department of Agriculture.