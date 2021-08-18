The Togo wolf pack has attacked two more calves in northeast Washington, raising the possibility the pack will be targeted for lethal control for a fifth time.
State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators determined Tuesday morning that a calf on U.S. Forest Service land was probably injured by the pack.
Later in the day, investigators confirmed a second calf found on private land was injured by the pack.
The two calves are from different herds, belong to different ranchers and were found about 5 miles apart. Fish and Wildlife will count the incidents as two separate depredations, according to a department spokeswoman.
The Togo pack has crossed the threshold for the department to consider shooting one or two wolves to deter more attacks. The department will discuss its next step, according to the spokeswoman.
The department previously confirmed attacks on calves by the Togo pack on Aug. 6 and June 24. One calf was euthanized because of its injuries.
Fish and Wildlife protocol calls for it to consider lethal control after three depredations in 30 days or four depredations in 10 months. One attack must be fatal, and one attack can be judged a "probable" and still count.
The Togo pack has crossed the line several times before. The department removed one wolf in 2018 in an attempt to stop chronic depredations.
Attacks continued that year. Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized a rancher to remove the pack's three remaining members. The department said it was too busy to do the job because it was already trying to cull two other packs.
No wolves were removed, and the attacks began again in 2019. Susewind authorized lethal removal that year and in 2020. Both times the department was unsuccessful in removing wolves.
The pack has four adults and four pups. The calves attacked by the Togo pack this year belonged to three different ranchers.