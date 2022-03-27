Washington ranchers most hounded by wolves would be further afflicted if the Department of Fish and Wildlife adopts a new rule governing "chronic-conflict areas," according to the Washington Farm Bureau.
The rule would require ranchers to carry out plans crafted by Fish and Wildlife for preventing attacks on livestock. If the plans aren't followed, the department wouldn't shoot wolves as a last resort.
The Farm Bureau sent a notice to members Wednesday opposing the rule. Farm Bureau director of government relations Tom Davis said Thursday that it would detract from Fish and Wildlife's duty to control problem wolves.
"We think it's moving in the wrong direction," he said. "And we're not happy with what we're currently getting."
The rule would apply to packs that have been targeted for lethal control in at least two of the past three years. Fish and Wildlife proposed the rule in February, responding to an order from Gov. Jay Inslee, who was prodded by the Center for Biological Diversity.
Wolf advocates complained the department wasn't giving enough attention to non-lethal deterrents and was killing too many wolves in northeast Washington. The advocates proposed a lengthy set of directions for ranchers in chronic-conflict areas, including tracking their cattle by GPS.
Fish and Wildlife has proposed a much shorter rule that reflects what it is already doing informally: Setting expectations for non-lethal deterrents and making a case-by-case judgment call on whether to kill wolves.
While the spirit of the informal policy and proposed rule are the same, the outcomes may be different, Davis said.
In areas with chronic conflicts, Fish and Wildlife should do more to remove problem wolves, he said.
Instead, the rule will shift responsibility to ranchers, Davis said. "Ultimately, this affects the livestock producers in the most difficult situations."
The territory of one pack, the Togo pack in Ferry County, currently qualifies as a chronic-conflict area.
Fish and Wildlife hired a consultant to study the rule's economic impact. The consultant noted that public funds may subsidize range riders and other non-lethal deterrents, but ranchers could still face increased costs.
The department will take written comments on the rule until April 11. Comments may be sent by email to WolfConflictDeterrence102@PublicInput.com. Recorded comments can be made by calling (855) 925-2801, code 3861.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission is expected to consider adopting the rule in May. The rule would take effect in January.