Cotton Booker, a native of Colfax, Wash., recently won the Oklahoma State Auctioneers Association Bid Calling Championship.
“It is an honor for me to serve as an ambassador for the Oklahoma State Auctioneer Association," Booker said in a press release.
"I've always enjoyed competing in auction contests because they allow me to better myself as an auctioneer and to build relationships with other auction professionals in the industry," he said. "I look forward to representing Oklahoma at the International Auctioneer Championship this July in Oklahoma City.”
Booker is a junior at Oklahoma State University studying agribusiness with a concentration in pre-law.
Booker's grandfather, D.L. Booker, is in the National Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame auctioneer, and his father, C.D. “Butch” Booker, was the 2008 International Auction Champion.
His cousins, Camille Booker and Chantel Kimball, have both won the women’s IAC championships, in 2011 and 2022, respectively.
His grandparents lived in southwest Oklahoma before moving to Washington.
Cotton Booker is a co-owner with his father in B2B LLC and Booker2Bid.com, an online auction platform that he helped create during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow auctions to continue.
Cotton Booker told the Capital Press in 2022 that he hoped to continue his family's legacy as an auctioneer.
“Everyone looks at their local auctioneer as someone who can help them in the right way and do the right thing for them,” he said. “Auctioneers are looked at as those that are supposed to have an expertise on everything and be able to determine a price. (They have) the ability to help people and serve people in a way that no one else can.”
In 2018, he won the International Junior Auctioneer Championship.
In 2022, he was selected as one of four finalists for the National FFA’s top achievement award – American Star in Agribusiness for his project on agricultural auctioneering.
In addition to his responsibilities as a student, Cotton conducts auction-related business, specializing in real estate, industrial/farm machinery, purebred cattle sales and fundraiser auctions in Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma and Texas.
