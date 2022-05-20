A northeast Washington wolf pack with a history of attacking cattle killed one calf and wounded another in the past week, the Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday.
The Togo pack has been designated for lethal control by Fish and Wildlife five times in the past four years because of chronic attacks on cattle.
The department has shot one wolf in the five tries. Meanwhile, the pack has grown and expanded its territory in Ferry County.
In the latest predations, wolves bit and clawed calves in two private pastures. The ranch checks the cattle several times a day, according to the department. Flashing colored lights were in the pasture where the calf was injured.
The rancher and Fish and Wildlife are working with range-riders from two organizations, the Cattle Producers of Washington and the Northeast Washington Wolf Cattle Collaborative, to patrol the area.
Fish and Wildlife has now documented five attacks on calves in the pack's territory in the past 10 months. Department policy calls for considering lethal control after four predations in 10 months. The previous three were in August.
Fish and Wildlife staff members were meeting to make a recommendation to department Director Kelly Susewind, according to the department.
According to the department, a rancher found a dead calf the evening of May 16 in a pasture about a half mile from the ranch's headquarters.
The next day, Fish and Wildlife investigators saw bites, cuts and holes on the dead animal's hamstrings and hindquarters. They estimated wolves killed the calf one or two days earlier.
On May 18, the same rancher found an injured calf in a different pasture. The calf had been bitten, cut and clawed. Fish and Wildlife investigators estimated the wounds were three or four days old.
Even before the most recent predations, the Togo pack territory was the only one that mets the department's definition of a "chronic-conflict" area because of its multi-year history of predations. The area receives special attention from department in trying to prevent wolf attacks.
Susewind has authorized removing one or two wolves in the Togo pack five times, beginning in 2018. The department killed a Togo wolf in 2018, but didn't remove a wolf the other four times.
In response to a series of predations by the pack last summer, Susewind authorized removing one or two wolves.
He issued the order nine days after the last attack. The department stopped looking for the pack four days later. The department said that killing a wolf to change a pack's behavior is most effective within 14 days of a predation.
The Togo pack had seven wolves at the end of 2021, up from three wolves at the end of 2020, according to Fish and Wildlife counts.
The pack last year expanded its territory to include most of an area previously occupied by another pack in the Kettle River Range.