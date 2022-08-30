The Smackout wolf pack in northeast Washington has killed two calves and injured two others in the past two weeks, forcing the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to consider culling the pack.
The wolves have preyed on cattle belonging to three ranchers, the department said Tuesday. The department considers lethal control after at least three predations in 30 days.
The staff will discuss the measures in place to prevent the attacks and will make a recommendation to Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind on whether to resort to lethal control.
If the department opts to remove wolves, it typically shoots one or two wolves and waits to see how the rest of the pack responds.
The Smackout pack has a history of attacking cattle in Stevens County. Fish and Wildlife shot one pack member in 2017 and two in 2018 to curb predations. The department counted six wolves in the pack last year.
The department confirmed Aug. 17 that a calf found dead on a U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment was killed by wolves. The department concluded the calf had been killed within the previous 24 hours.
The department confirmed the second predation Aug. 20. Investigators concluded a calf on another Forest Service allotment had been injured by wolves more than a week earlier.
On Aug. 27, Fish and Wildlife confirmed that an injured calf had been attacked by wolves. It was found on the same allotment as the first calf. The wounds were one to two weeks old, the department estimated.
On Aug. 28, Fish and Wildlife investigators determined a calf on private grazing land had been killed by wolves two to three days earlier. A Fish and Wildlife range rider found the dead calf.
Fish and Wildlife has conducted four other investigations in the pack's territory in August, involving four dead calves and one injured calf. None were classified as wolf attacks.
U.S. Forest Service staff looked for toxic plants that could have killed calves and did not find any.
Fish and Wildlife reported steps that ranchers are taking to prevent the predations.
One rancher used range riders and electronic ear tags to monitor cattle on a large allotment. When attacks started, the rancher penned the cattle at night and camped nearby.
Another rancher used a range rider and others to monitor cattle. Once the attacks started, they camped near the cattle and removed several small calves from the allotment.
A third rancher used a range rider to watch livestock four days a week in a private pasture.
Ranchers also used lights, alarm boxes and ribbons to haze away wolves.
