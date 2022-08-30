Gray wolf (

The wolves in Washington state have attacked several calves recently.

 ODFW

The Smackout wolf pack in northeast Washington has killed two calves and injured two others in the past two weeks, forcing the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to consider culling the pack.

The wolves have preyed on cattle belonging to three ranchers, the department said Tuesday. The department considers lethal control after at least three predations in 30 days.

