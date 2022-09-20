A gray wolf.
Correspondent
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was considering Tuesday whether to cull a wolf pack that has been attacking cattle in a private pasture in Stevens County.
Wolves have killed a cow and a calf and injured three calves since Aug. 22. The department attributed the attacks to the Leadpoint pack.
Fish and Wildlife considers lethal control after at least three predations in 30 days. The pack crossed the threshold Saturday when investigators determined a cow had been killed by wolves.
Two more injured calves were found Tuesday, according to the department.
The department confirmed the first predation on Aug. 22 and the second on Sept. 1.
A second range-rider with the Cattle Producers of Washington was brought in. The rancher and riders aimed to keep cattle in a valley and out of trees, according to Fish and Wildlife.
The department put motion-activated alarms and lights in the area, too. Trees and brush were removed to expose an area wolves crossed, according to the department.
Fish and Wildlife has culled two other packs this year to protect cattle in northeast Washington.
The department removed two wolves from the Togo pack in June and one from the Smackout pack in September. The packs have not attacked cattle since then, according to the department.
