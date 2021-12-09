Washington wolf

Washington wildlife officials have called off an effort to thin a wolf pack in the southeastern part of the state.

Two more wolves have been killed in a pack that attacked calves in southeast Washington, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday.

One wolf, a juvenile male, was legally killed Dec. 8 under a lethal-removal permit issued to a producer by Fish and Wildlife. The wolf was the first to be removed under such a permit.

The other wolf, a female yearling, was found dead Dec. 5 along a road and clearly had been hit by a vehicle, the department said.

Previously, the department killed an adult male wolf Nov. 18. Another wolf was hit and killed by a vehicle Nov. 5. The pack had at least nine members before the four known mortalities.

The pack attacked cattle belonging to three different ranchers in Columbia County between Aug. 25 and Nov. 15. The pack formed this year and has yet to be named.

The department issued lethal-removal permits to two ranchers. With the death of the wolf Dec. 8, the department has withdrawn the other permit.

The attacks have been occurring on private land. The department said it may remove more wolves if the pack attacks more livestock.

State law allows ranchers to shoot wolves caught attacking livestock. In rare cases, Fish and Wildlife issues permits to shoot wolves coming onto private land.

