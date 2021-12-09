breaking Washington wolf killed under state-issued permit By DON JENKINS Capital Press Don Jenkins Correspondent Author email Dec 9, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Washington wildlife officials have called off an effort to thin a wolf pack in the southeastern part of the state. WDFW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two more wolves have been killed in a pack that attacked calves in southeast Washington, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday.One wolf, a juvenile male, was legally killed Dec. 8 under a lethal-removal permit issued to a producer by Fish and Wildlife. The wolf was the first to be removed under such a permit.The other wolf, a female yearling, was found dead Dec. 5 along a road and clearly had been hit by a vehicle, the department said.Previously, the department killed an adult male wolf Nov. 18. Another wolf was hit and killed by a vehicle Nov. 5. The pack had at least nine members before the four known mortalities.The pack attacked cattle belonging to three different ranchers in Columbia County between Aug. 25 and Nov. 15. The pack formed this year and has yet to be named.The department issued lethal-removal permits to two ranchers. With the death of the wolf Dec. 8, the department has withdrawn the other permit.The attacks have been occurring on private land. The department said it may remove more wolves if the pack attacks more livestock.State law allows ranchers to shoot wolves caught attacking livestock. In rare cases, Fish and Wildlife issues permits to shoot wolves coming onto private land. Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Top Stories of the Week Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wolf Permit Zoology Crime Zootechnics Politics Department Wildlife Pack Removal Rancher Don Jenkins Correspondent Author email Follow Don Jenkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Auctions Hay Real Estate Tractors Marketplace Recommended for you Latest News Lee Pitts: Barely legal Gubernatorial candidate Drazan predicts 'Republican year' in Oregon Natural enemy of invasive, berry-eating fly found in U.S. Soaring fertilizer prices boost profits for manufacturers (copy) Washington wolf killed under state-issued permit Commentary: Supply is down, prices are up, and Idahoans are worried Latest e-Edition