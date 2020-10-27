Washington meat processors that have up to 250 employees can apply for government grants to pay for expanding their businesses or recoup costs related to COVID-19.
The state Department of Agriculture will take applications until Nov. 16. The department plans to give out about $4.6 million. The money comes from the federal CARES Act passed by Congress in March.
Small-scale meat processors saw customer demand surge last spring as coronavirus outbreaks slowed production at large meat-plants, according to the department.
Grants of up to $150,000 can be obtained to cover expenses related to equipment, labor, and safety that processors began incurring March 1. Businesses are eligible to apply to be reimbursed for money they will spend by Dec. 30.
Applicants must be USDA-inspected facilities or custom operations licensed by the state agriculture department.
Grant recipients must be prepared to document their expenses, according to the department.
More information on applying is available online at agr.wa.gov/grants.