Gray wolf. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife will cull one member of the Smackout pack in northeastern Washington. 

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind on Thursday authorized the lethal removal of one wolf in response to attacks on cattle in northeast Washington.

The Smackout pack has preyed on cattle on private and public land in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties.

