Gray wolf. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife will cull one member of the Smackout pack in northeastern Washington.
Correspondent
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind on Thursday authorized the lethal removal of one wolf in response to attacks on cattle in northeast Washington.
The Smackout pack has preyed on cattle on private and public land in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties.
Non-lethal deterrents employed by three different ranchers have not stopped the predations, according to the department.
The Smackout pack crossed the threshold for the department to consider lethal control by killing two calves and injuring two others Aug. 17-28.
While the department was considering what to do, it confirmed Wednesday that the pack had killed two more calves.
The decision to remove one wolf, and not more, is to increase chances that enough adult wolves will survive to care for juveniles, according to the department.
Removing one wolf from the pack's territory should not slow wolf recovery in Washington, according to the department.
The Smackout pack has a history of attacking cattle. Fish and Wildlife shot one pack member in 2017 and two in 2018. The department counted six wolves in the pack last year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Sign up to receive upcoming ag auctions in your email!
Would you like to receive daily ag news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our top stories of the week?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.