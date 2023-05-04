The Washington Supreme Court upheld Thursday the animal-cruelty conviction of a man who owned a small herd of bison, ruling the jury didn't have to specify whether it was unanimous on how the animals were abused.
Whether animals are denied food, water or air, all three ignore the animals' bodily needs and amounts to the same crime, according to Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud, writing for the unanimous court.
The Jefferson County sheriff's office in 2018 seized eight malnourished bison owned by Denver Lee Shoop, who subsisted on Social Security and was living in a van on his property in Chimacum, according to court records.
Shoop was charged with eight counts of first-degree animal cruelty, which required the prosecution to prove the animals suffered from starvation, dehydration or suffocation.
A first trial ended in a hung jury. Shoop, who was 74, was convicted at a second trial. He was ordered to pay $600, but was not sentenced to serve jail time, the Peninsula Daily News reported.
Shoop appealed the conviction, arguing that prosecutors provided no evidence that the bison were dehydrated or suffocated, and that the jury didn't indicate it was unanimous that the animals were starving.
At stake, according to the appeal, was Shoop's constitutional right to be found guilty only if jurors all agreed on the means of the crime.
An appeals court upheld Shoop's conviction. The Supreme Court took on the case to clarify whether denying animals food, water and air are three crimes, or different aspects of the same crime.
The justices agreed the animal-cruelty statute did not create three separate crimes.
The Legislature in 2020 amended the law to add exposing animals to excessive cold or heat as ways to commit first-degree animal cruelty. The law does not apply to unforeseen or unpreventable accidents or extraordinary forces of nature.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.