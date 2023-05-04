The Washington Supreme Court upheld Thursday the animal-cruelty conviction of a man who owned a small herd of bison, ruling the jury didn't have to specify whether it was unanimous on how the animals were abused.

Washington Supreme Court

Whether animals are denied food, water or air, all three ignore the animals' bodily needs and amounts to the same crime, according to Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud, writing for the unanimous court.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you