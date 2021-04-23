Washington wildlife managers reported Friday that the state's minimum wolf count rose by 22% to 178 wolves in 2020, with more than 100 concentrated in three counties in the northeast corner of the state.
The state's wolf population has increased for 12 straight years. For the first time, four breeding pairs were documented in the North Cascades, a milestone for meeting statewide recovery objectives.
"I think it's fabulous news. I think it should be a cause for celebration," state Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind said.
The count was based on year-end surveys by Fish and Wildlife and an estimate by the Colville tribe, which manages wolves on its northeast Washington reservation.
Wolves have been recolonizing Washington since 2008. The state's recovery goals call for at least four breeding pairs in Eastern Washington, the North Cascades and South Cascades for three straight years.
The goal has long been surpassed in Eastern Washington, especially in Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties, where 19 of the state's 29 packs roam.
The North Cascades will need to retain at least four breeding pairs for two more years. The South Cascades recovery zone, which extends through southwest Washington to the coast, has no confirmed wolves.
Stevens County Cattlemen's Association President Scott Nielsen said more wolves in northeast Washington will mean for more problems for livestock producers.
"It's is not a cause for celebration, at least not for ranchers," he said. "We have more and more conflict."
State wildlife managers envision wolves dispersing into the South Cascades, completing recovery and perhaps leading to wolves being taken off the state's endangered species list.
"We were told we were going to have a little pain and then the wolves would disperse," Nielsen said. "That is the way it is suppose to work. People here can see that it's not the way it's working."
Fish and Wildlife tracked eight dispersing wolves that were wearing radio collars. None of them headed toward the South Cascades.
Fish and Wildlife statewide wolf specialist Ben Maletzke said he expects wolves to start colonizing the South Cascades, especially as more packs fill up the North Cascades.
Interstate 90 forms the boundary between the recovery zones. "I-90 is a pretty formidable structure, but it takes a nanosecond for a wolf to make it across," Maletzke said.
The minimum count increased to 178 from 145 at the end of 2019. The double-digit increase was typical of population gains since 2008, though growth hadn't been that fast since 2016.
"This year, it's definitely moving in the right direction," Maletzke said.
Wolves from seven packs attacked 39 head of cattle and one herd dog, according to Fish and Wildlife. The 40 confirmed depredations were a new high. Five other cattle were probably attacked by wolves, the department reported.
The department killed three wolves in the Wedge pack in the Kettle Mountains to curb depredations. Two wolves moved in by the end of the year, assuming the old Wedge pack's territory and name.
The department documented 13 other wolf mortalities, including eight wolves harvested by Colville tribal hunters.
One wolf was hit by a vehicle, one died of old age, one broke its leg and died of an infection, one was killed by a person who was threatened and one other wolf died but too little remained of the carcass to determine the cause of death.
Fish and Wildlife counted 132 wolves in 24 packs. The Colville tribe counted 46 wolves in five packs.
The tribe considers wolves recovered on its reservation and doesn't take a year-end survey. The tribe bases its count on reports from biologists, hunters, trappers and the public.
Fish and Wildlife reported spending $1.55 million on wolf management in 2020. From that, five ranchers shared $17,201 as compensation for their losses.