OLYMPIA — Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer on Tuesday defended deputizing hound handlers to pursue cougars, telling a Senate committee that critics are wrong to accuse him of overreacting to cougar sightings.
Songer testified after wildlife advocates and Department of Fish and Wildlife Southwest Regional Director Kessina Lee alleged his office kills cougars that aren't a danger.
"You'll have people tell you, 'Oh, the cat's just traveling through the community. It's no threat to humans.' That's a bunch of BS," Songer said.
"I never want to be in a position where I have to knock on the door of a parent and tell 'em we found their child half eaten by the Little Klickitat River," he said.
Songer was speaking against Senate Bill 5613, which would bar sheriffs from using dogs to chase cougars, as well as black bears and bobcats.
The sponsor, Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, D-Sequim, said he introduced the bill to end Songer's program, which is the only one of its kind in the state.
Songer announced in August 2019 that his office would use hound handlers. The sheriff cited reports of cougars seen in populated areas of his rural south-central Washington county.
Songer's program survived a lawsuit by wildlife advocates. Fish and Wildlife is taking aim now, saying it should be the agency that decides when to track down and kill cougars with the help of dogs.
Klickitat County has removed 27 cougars since August 2019. Although Songer's program has received notoriety, the state was killing cougars at about the same rate, Fish and Wildlife officials have said.
Lee told the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee that if Fish and Wildlife doesn't handle cougar calls, the public misses out on being educated about co-existing with predators, she said.
"The (Klickitat sheriff's) policy takes the de facto position that the presence of a cougar is a threat to public safety," Lee said.
Songer said his office's policy on pursuing cougars is similar to Fish and Wildlife's. "We don't go out there recklessly hunting down cougars," he said.
"I have no problem saying every one of those cougars taken was justified based on public safety and livestock safety and domestic pets," Songer said.
Songer said he has six hound handlers. The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has one wildlife deputy who has chased cougars with dogs.
The northeast Washington county has removed five cougars in the past two years, according to Fish and Wildlife.
Stevens County Sheriff Brad Manke told senators that sheriffs should be allowed to use hounds to help Fish and Wildlife.
"The department is fantastic, but not always readily available and sometimes these situations need to be addressed with some urgency," he said.
Van De Wege said he was open to amending his bill to allow counties to pursue cougars "after they got state approval."
Songer said he was in a better position to judge whether a cougar needs to be removed.
"I'll take the flak, knowing I'm protecting our citizens in Klickitat County," he said.
Several conservation and animal-welfare groups, including the Humane Society of the United States, support the legislation.
To advance, SB 5613 must pass the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. The committee may vote Thursday.