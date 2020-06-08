Washington Fish and Wildlife has tentatively agreed to let the Stevens County Sheriff's Office help state biologists trap and collar wolves.
Fish and Wildlife has submitted the proposal to the Attorney General's Office for approval. Sheriff Brad Manke, who has called the department's trapping sporadic and unsuccessful, said his office can better protect people and property in the northeast Washington county if more wolves are being tracked with radio collars.
"I think it is a positive step in the right direction, as long as it gets approved," Manke said. "Things are going to go much better if we and Fish and Wildlife cooperate."
A Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman said Monday the department does not know when the attorney general will finish reviewing the agreement.
The agreement would be the first time Fish and Wildlife has accepted help from a county to trap wolves. The department sedates trapped wolves and puts on collars that transmit signals that show where packs are most active. The collars are important for protecting livestock and essential for finding wolves when the department resorts to lethal control.
Stevens County, in northeast Washington, has a high concentration of wolfpacks, including some that have attacked livestock. Most recently, the Wedge pack attacked at least three calves in a little over a week in mid-May.
A Fish and Wildlife biologist last week trapped and collared an adult female in the pack. Previously, no wolf in the pack was collared. The department says it's not considering culling the pack in response to the three depredations.
Manke initially offered Fish and Wildlife the services of wildlife deputy Jeff Flood, a trapper, in February. In late May, Fish and Wildlife's special assistant on wolf policy, Steve Pozzanghera, presented Manke with a written agreement. "I was pleasantly surprised," Manke said.
The department had said it was considering Manke's offer, but was concerned about legal issues, including federal oversight of the drugs used to sedate wolves.
The agreement will not let Flood trap alone, or sedate and collar wolves, but he will be able to initiate trapping, Manke said.
Manke said he believed Flood will help the department trap wolves. "He's in the woods everyday looking for wolves," Manke said.
The sheriff said he hoped to eventually reach an agreement with Fish and Wildlife to let Flood sedate and collar wolves.