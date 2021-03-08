OLYMPIA — Washington Senate Democrats broadened exemptions for farmers and feedlots before passing a capital gains tax, sending the measure March 6 to the House.
The tax could still hit some producers. The Washington Farm Bureau retains its policy of opposing a capital gains tax, director of government relations Tom Davis said Monday.
"I think we have gone from 'hell no' to 'heck no,' " Davis said.
Senators spent more than three hours debating the tax legislation, Senate Bill 5096, before approving it 25-24. Democrats supplied every "yes." Three Democrats joined every Republican in voting "no."
The Department of Revenue estimates about 8,000 taxpayers a year will owe the 7% tax, raising more than $500 million a year. The bill exempts the first $250,000 of capital gains, $500,000 for joint filers.
The bill passed by the Senate was significantly changed since its last public hearing. The bill's prime sponsor, Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, said tax attorneys had been consulted on technicalities.
Republicans complained neither the public nor lawmakers had had a chance to digest or comment on the changes. "This is enormously confusing," said Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia.
A major change had farm lobbyists looking for answers Monday.
Originally, the bill exempted income from selling a farm, but only if the owner had been running the farm for the decade before the sale. The tax could have hit farmers who lease land or are semi-retired.
The bill now doesn't mention agriculture at all. But it does refer to a federal tax law, suggesting the state tax won't apply to income from selling property used in a trade or business.
Senate Democratic staff said Monday that the intent was to exempt income from selling any farm.
Davis said he hopes legislators will make the exemption more explicit.
"It would be nice to have it in the intent section, clearly spelling it out in the bill," he said. "There are ways to do that, and they haven't done it."
Another revision will benefit feedlots. Originally, the tax applied to income from selling livestock owned for less than one year. Feedlots hold cattle for fewer than 12 months.
The bill that passed March 6 dropped the time limit. The tax, however, would still apply to ranchers who earn less than half their income from selling cattle.
Washington Cattle Feeders executive director Jack Field said dropping the one-year requirement was good news for feedlots, but the tax could affect other cattlemen.
"I think it could be difficult for other segments of the livestock community," Field said.
Senate Democrats rejected an amendment by Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, to exempt income from selling cattle, horses and other livestock under any circumstances.
The Senate's close vote was a landmark for capital gains tax advocates. In recent years, the Senate has blocked the tax. House Democrats now have the chance to follow the Senate's lead and send the bill to Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, who has championed the tax.
Warnick, the top-ranking Republican on the Senate agriculture committee, said people are worried that a state tax on income will be expanded and eventually tax them.
"What I think a lot of our constituents are afraid of is that this is just the beginning of more taxation," she said.
Democrats said the tax was needed to make the tax system fairer. They rejected a Republican amendment to use some of the new taxes to offset eliminating the sales tax on clothes and prepared food.