OLYMPIA — The Washington Senate voted Thursday to raise the beef checkoff, sending to the House an issue that's divided cattlemen.
Senate Bill 5150 would hike the per-head fee for selling cattle to $3 from $1.50. The entire increase would go to the Washington Beef Commission, increasing its share to $2.50 from $1. The national Beef Board receives 50 cents.
The bill passed 37-12 in the Senate. Most "no" votes came from Republicans. Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Whidbey Island, said he met with cattlemen opposed to the bill. "I will be voting 'no' for those individuals who don't want to see their check-off dollars go up," he said.
The state Beef Commission is one of 21 agricultural commissions in Washington, and the only one that has assessments set by legislators. The checkoff was last raised in 2001.
The commission collects about $1 million a year and focuses on promoting beef, much of it through social media channels.
The bill has support from the Washington Cattlemen's Association, Washington State Dairy Federation, Washington Cattle Feeders Association and Washington Farm Bureau.
The Cattle Producers of Washington has resisted raising the fee, arguing meatpackers contribute too little for advertising that doesn't differentiate between Washington-grown beef and beef raised outside the state.
The state auditor's office last year sent a survey to more than 5,000 cattle producers. Some 278 responded; 58% said they received "little" or "no" benefit from the commission.
Some 20% said they received "tremendous" or "a lot" of benefit. The rest said benefits were "moderate."
Ritzville Republican Mark Schoesler, who voted "no," said he wanted to amend the bill to raise the checkoff for only meatpackers. He withdrew the amendment because it didn't have the votes to pass, he said.
"I support the Beef Commission. I think they need some increase. I don't question that," Schoesler said. "But it should not be on the back of the small producers. The packers have the ability to pass on the cost."
The Senate did accept an amendment by Schoesler to authorize the commission to fund research into production, processing, distribution and environmental stewardship.
The commission already can fund research. Schoesler said it should do more, citing cases in which other commissions have developed new products or improved growing techniques.
"We have no comparable research going on for beef," Schoesler said.
Beef Commission executive director Patti Brumbach said the board likely will talk about research when it meets later this month to discuss next year's budget.
As the commission met with ranchers last year to measure support for raising the checkoff, the emphasis was on promoting beef, she said.
"We didn't hear a lot about research," Brumbach said.
"Our budget has been limited to consumer market research for the last few years for financial reasons," she said. "With a limited budget, it is very hard to get our message out often enough and with enough depth to be successful."
The auditor's survey asked ranchers to comment on the commission. Some said they didn't know about the commission until they got the survey.
Others praised the commission. "The Beef Commission is doing great! They need more money," one rancher wrote.
One producer urged the commission to take on tough issues, such as nutrition, vaccinations, "fake meat" and "bad press."
"Cut the BS and list the issues. We do not have time for the good ol' boy or girl stuff," the producer remarked.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.