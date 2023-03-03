OLYMPIA — The Washington Senate voted Thursday to raise the beef checkoff, sending to the House an issue that's divided cattlemen.

Senate Bill 5150 would hike the per-head fee for selling cattle to $3 from $1.50. The entire increase would go to the Washington Beef Commission, increasing its share to $2.50 from $1. The national Beef Board receives 50 cents.

