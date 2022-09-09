A gray wolf,
Correspondent
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife killed one wolf Sept. 8 in an effort to stop a pack from attacking cattle in northeast Washington.
The department was unsure whether the male juvenile that was removed was traveling with the Smackout or Dirty Shirt pack. The packs' territories are adjacent.
The department doesn't plan to remove more wolves, though the department says it may if predations continue.
Fish and Wildlife blamed the Smackout pack for killing four calves and injuring two more between Aug. 17 and Aug. 31.
The calves belonged to three ranchers and were on private and public land in Pend Oreille and Stevens counties.
The wolf was the third removed by Fish and Wildlife this year in response to attacks on cattle.
The department has not confirmed any predation by the Togo pack in Ferry County since removing two wolves in June.
The department considers lethal control after at least three predations in 30 days. The department must be satisfied with efforts by ranchers to patrol for wolf-livestock conflicts.
