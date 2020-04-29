Ellensburg, Wash., rancher Marty Stingley was recently appointed to the Cattlemen's Beef Board, which oversees the national Beef Checkoff.
"A chance conversation led to 'Why don't you apply?'" Stingley told the Capital Press. "I gave it a chance to sink in and thought, OK, why not me?"
Stingley has been involved in the Washington Beef Commission as liaison to the Washington Cattlewomen. She was the 2018 Washington State Cattlewoman of the Year.
Asked the industry's biggest need, she pointed to the effects coronavirus is having on the cattle community.
"But also working on a unified voice among our producers would be a start," she said. "One only has to look our government to realize how a divided voice becomes a waste of time, and especially money, as each one tries to diminish the voice of the other."
Consumers also must understand the need for beef in their lives, in both their diet and their environment, she said.
She said she's seen how successful the state commission is at promoting beef and the positive response from consumers. Carrying the message to the national level seemed like a natural step, she said.
As a regional representative, she also represents Hawaii and Alaska.
Stingley and her husband, Russ, run more than 800 head of cattle on their cow-calf operation with their four adult children and raise timothy and alfalfa hay on more than 1,200 owned and leased acres.
"My absolutely, hands down, favorite thing about ranching has been raising a family in this environment," Stingley said. "There have been so many moments of pure joy."
The couple's children have brought in their children, too, she said, allowing for three generations to work at the same time. It's "the best," she said.
The family also owns and operates Stingley Ranch Trucking, which hauls livestock and hay. They have six trucks in their fleet.
She also owns Marty Stingley Photography and manages a flock of roughly 50 Columbia-Suffolk sheep.
Stingley encourages ranchers to reach out to her with questions and concerns.
"Most people who know me, know my background — urban suburbia," she said. "I wasn't raised in a multi-generational, passed-down-through-the-years type of ranching setting, and yet, here I am — a part of building our own."
The beef board has 99 members, including domestic beef, dairy and veal producers, as well as importers of beef and beef products. Forty-two states have individual members serving on the board. The remaining states are divided into three regions.
Each beef board member is appointed by the secretary of agriculture from nominations submitted by organizations that represent beef and dairy producers in each state or region. Importer appointments are drawn from nominations by importer associations.