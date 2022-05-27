Wolves are attacking northeast Washington rancher Jake Nelson's cattle and he said May 26 that he doubts the Department of Fish and Wildlife will ever be satisfied with his non-lethal efforts to ward them off.
The Togo pack recently killed one calf and injured another in a pasture. The predations were the fourth and fifth in the past 10 months and crossed the numerical threshold for the department to consider removing a wolf or two.
In the week leading up to the attacks, Nelson said he or an employee was in the pasture at least six hours a day. A state-funded range-rider was there four hours on every other day.
Fish and Wildlife concluded Nelson didn't disclose enough details — such as the exact times he was in the pasture, and detailed descriptions of what he was doing and what he saw — to count his presence as a non-lethal deterrent.
As a result, Fish and Wildlife declined to resort to lethal control.
"I think they'll always come up with something more we have to do," Nelson said. "It leaves us in a tight spot."
Nelson said he tried to accommodate the department by reporting that he was in the pastures doing "livestock husbandry practices." He also reported seeing wolf signs and "restless cattle."
Nelson said he drew the line at providing all the details — including essentially a timecard — that Fish and Wildlife requires of state-funded range-riders.
"I told them I wouldn't do it. I don't work for them," he said. "They wouldn't take my word on it. I didn't like that none too much."
He said he also was concerned that if he supplied the details Fish and Wildlife wanted about his daily activities, it would set a precedent for other ranchers. "It would be the new standard," he said.
Fish and Wildlife policy calls for "near daily" cattle monitoring to prevent predations from escalating to the point that the department shoots wolves as a last resort.
The definition is flexible, but generally means checking cattle four to five times a week. The department is conscious that it's lethal-control decisions may be scrutinized in court and requires state-funded range-riders to submit logs.
Fish and Wildlife wolf policy coordinator Julia Smith said the department has not imposed the requirement on ranchers. She said that removing wolves in the Togo pack remains an option.
"If depredations continue, WDFW will consider any appropriate reactive measures to mitigate further conflict, including lethal control," she said in an email.
Because of past predations, Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized removing Togo pack wolves five times since since 2018. In five tries, the department has shot one wolf.
Fish and Wildlife deems the pack's territory a "chronic-conflict zone," the only one in the state. At Gov. Jay Insee's order, the Fish and Wildlife Commission is considering a special rule to guide the department's actions in the zone.
Wolf advocates are pushing for a rule that puts more requirements on ranchers. It's already happening, said Scott Nielsen, manager of the state-funded Cattle Producers of Washington wolf-livestock monitoring program.
The Cattle Producers supplied the range-rider for Jake Nelson's pasture. Nielsen agreed that the Cattle Producers employee by himself was not enough to satisfy the department's near-daily requirement.
The employee, however, supplemented the rancher's presence, Nielsen said. Between them, the near-daily standard was being met, he said.
"In this area, we are being treated differently," Nielsen said. "It's not WDFW's place to manage ranchers, and that's where we're going."
Fish and Wildlife recently redrew the Togo pack's territory, taking in more ranchers and a larger portion of Ferry County.
Nielsen said that if ranchers can't satisfy Fish and Wildlife that they're watching cattle on spring pastures, they won't have much chance of pleasing the department when cattle move to larger summer grazing allotments.
Just before the Togo pack attacked Nelson's calves, Fish and Wildlife circulated a "draft mitigation plan" for preventing predations in the pack's territory.
The documents mostly details what Nelson and five other commercial ranchers already are doing. Nelson moved his calving area, delayed turning out calves, took sick injured cattle off the range, and put flashing lights in pastures.
Above all, according to the Fish and Wildlife document, Nelson has regularly monitored cattle on the range and used qualified and experienced range-riders.
Nelson said Thursday that adding another range-rider won't stop the attacks. "The only difference is we might find more dead calves," he said.
Besides filling out a log of his activities, Fish and Wildlife wanted Nelson to put a motion-activated alarm box in his pasture. He said he tried that before and a calf was killed near the box. "If it doesn't work, why do it?" he asked.
Smith said Fish and Wildlife wanted to try again. "This is an entirely different grazing season," she said.
"We don’t throw tools away permanently simply because in one instance it didn’t have the intended effect," Smith said. "If nothing else, a RAG box could have signaled to the rancher, ranch hands, range riders, etc., that wolves were in the pasture."
Nelson said he knows Fish and Wildlife didn't like his response to their requests. "Quite frankly, I made a lot of people in the department mad by not doing those two things," he said.
The rancher said that if even if he did everything the department wanted, it wouldn't have changed the department's decision. "I'm sure they would have asked for something else," he said.