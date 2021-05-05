Washington's legislature funded one group of range riders but not another in its budget for the next two years.
The state's new budget allocates $954,000 to Fish and Wildlife to minimize wolf-livestock conflicts and awards one nonprofit $320,000 to patrol the Kettle River Range in northern Ferry County.
The Northeast Washington Wolf-Cattle Collaborative was singled out by lawmakers for funding. The Cattle Producers of Washington, which also has a wolf-livestock program, will have to cut back its services this summer and apply for a grant for next year.
The wolf-cattle collaborative's head, Jay Shepherd, who's Conservation Northwest's wolf program lead, said he wanted the cattlemen's group to be funded, too.
"It's awkward," he said. "It kind of makes an issue of the inequity. ... We want people to feel comfortable with who they're working on."
The Cattle Producers had five people watching for conflicts last year and will have one this year, said Scott Nielsen, who heads the program.
"We have very limited resources," he said.
Unless trouble arises elsewhere, the cattlemen's group plans to concentrate on the Leadpoint pack's territory in Stevens County, Nielsen said. The pack has killed or injured at least 14 calves in the past year.
"We can cover a lot of ranches and ranchers in that Leadpoint area," he said. "I think the Leadpoints are where the problem will be."
The wolf-cattle collaborative and Cattle Producers were both awarded grants to manage wolf-livestock conflicts in 2019.
The Cattle Producers have been outspoken critics of Fish and Wildlife's wolf management, though they pledged to work with the department to reduce wolf-cattle conflicts.
Fish and Wildlife didn't weigh in on which group should be automatically funded again, the department's wolf policy leader Donny Martorello said. "In fact, we purposely stayed out of that dialogue," he said.
The budget directs the wolf-cattle collaborative to confine itself to the Kettle River Range. Fish and Wildlife removed a pack there in 2019, angering wolf advocates. Gov. Jay Inslee said repeatedly killing wolves there was "simply unacceptable."
In the past 11 months, the department has confirmed two depredations in the area, while documenting 30 depredations to the east in Stevens County.
"I think the Legislature is just slow to respond," Nielsen said. "To me, it's obviously not balanced."
Although the budget states that Fish and Wildlife "must focus" on the Kettle Range, the department has the flexibility to move its resources around, Martorello said.
"We're operating with the same level of funding and direction as last year," he said.
Fish and Wildlife will coordinate its efforts with the wolf-cattle collaborative and Cattle Producers, Martorello said.
"We don't want multiple range-riding services overlapping and gaps somewhere else," he said.