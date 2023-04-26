OLYMPIA — In the just-completed session Washington lawmakers passed several food-related bills, such as extending fees to support brand inspections and raising the annual cap on cottage-food sales.
Some issues were unresolved, but may come back up again. Here are a few:
CAP-AND-TRADE: The session ended without anything done to reign-in cap-and-trade taxes on fuel used to grow and transport farm goods.
Ecology cap-and-trade manager Luke Martland in January told senators that it was up to oil companies to report carbon emissions from all fuels and then "somehow pull out" emissions from agricultural fuels.
Nevertheless, farmers were paying fees attributed to cap-and-trade, Eastern Washington Republicans complained.
Two Democrats — one who blamed Ecology and one who blamed oil companies for cap-and-trade's over application — proposed refunds to farmers. Farm groups said "no," arguing refunds would not fully compensate farmers or fix the problem.
The day after the session, Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lakes, summed up the failure to shield agriculture from cap-and-trade's upward push on fuel prices.
"Those promises were made, and they have not been kept," she said. "It's been apparently too difficult."
WOLVES: Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Okanogan County, took a crack at giving counties in wolf pack-saturated northeast Washington a say, not control, in managing wolves.
Fish and Wildlife assistant director Eric Gardner said Kretz's bill to take wolves in a few counties off the state protected-species list would mean "unregulated, unlimited harvest 365 days a year in those areas."
The testimony infuriated House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Mike Chapman, who co-sponsored Kretz's proposal.
"I do not believe the legislative intent was an unregulated slaughter of wolves," said Chapman, D-Port Angeles. "I take great offense at your characterization of the legislation."
The committee was unimpressed by Fish and Wildlife's policy argument and passed Kretz's bill 11-0. But the legislation was doomed. Fish and Wildlife asserted it would have to hire seven people and spend $3.2 million to regionally delist wolves and co-manage them with a few counties.
The bill died in the House Appropriations Committee. Kretz said it was a case of an agency killing a bill by inflating its costs, a form of lethal control known in Olympia as "death by fiscal note."
Because the bill failed, wolves are still a statewide protected species. A recent study by the University of Washington and Fish and Wildlife predicted wolves will be recovered statewide by 2030.
OVERTIME: A bill to lift the overtime threshold for farmworkers to 50 hours a week for 12 weeks a year received a courtesy hearing, but the issue wasn't ripe for serious attention this year.
The Senate Labor and Commerce Committee heard testimony that farmworkers save money for the lean winter months by working long hours in other seasons. "If I can't provide the guys with more than 40 hours a week, they're going to start going backwards," Ellensburg orchard manager Jaime Reyna testified.
As Reyna was leaving the witness table, the committee's chairwoman, Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, said overtime doesn't cap hours. "Just to clarify, there is no mandate that you stop working," she said.
Reyna sat back down and clarified for the committee the economics.
"We weren't against paying overtime. We just want a little bit of flexibility so we can provide more hours to the guys," Reyna said. "If I pay 20 hours of overtime to every guy I have, we're going to go broke.
"We just need a little help so we can provide more hours."
TAXES: The capital gains tax in March withstood a court challenge from the Washington Farm Bureau and others. The state Supreme Court called it an "excise tax," despite its uncanny likeness to an income tax.
The ruling in March inspired Gov. Jay Inslee to paraphrase Martin Luther King Jr., saying the decision bent the moral arc of the universe toward justice.
Inslee ruled out using the decision to pursue an income tax. House and Senate Democrats produced budget proposals that did not raise taxes. Nevertheless, Democrats flirted with raising property or real estate taxes to the end of the session.
"The threat of new taxes didn't materialize. And I say, 'Yeah, for that," said Vancouver Sen. Lynda Wilson, the top-ranking Republican on the Ways and Means Committee.
BEEF COMMISSION: Lawmakers were again presented with the dilemma of deciding between dueling sets of ranchers.
The Washington Cattlemen's Association strongly supported raising the per-head fee on cattle sales to support the Beef Commission. The Cattle Producers of Washington were strongly opposed.
Chapman, presiding over a hearing on a bill to raise the fee, sought to understand why two groups dedicated to raising beef had conflicting views. In that setting, he didn't get a cogent answer.
"Unfortunately, this group of people will have to figure out the issue," Chapman said. The bill never made it out of the committee.
BUFFERS: The Farm Bureau and several tribes supported a bill to encourage farmers to plant trees and shrubs along rivers and creeks. The bill was backed by Democrats and Republicans.
Inslee policy adviser Ruth Musgrave was the only one to testify against the bill at a hearing. She said that without minimum buffer widths the public couldn't be sure money to create riparian habitat was well spent.
The governor's position prevailed and the bill failed. Lawmakers did appropriate $480,000 for the governor to convene another task force on riparian habitat. A report is due in 2024.
