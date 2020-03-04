OLYMPIA — The northeast Washington legislator who proposed commanding Fish and Wildlife to put tracking collars on more wolves said Tuesday he expects results from his bill, even though it won't pass.
Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, whose district has about 90% of the state's wolves, said he's still pushing department leaders to take responsibility for the success or failure of efforts to put the GPS collars in wolfpacks with a history of attacking livestock.
"It troubles me there's no top-to-bottom accountability," Kretz said. "You can't have continual failure out in the field without someone at the top being responsible for the whole thing."
As originally introduced by Kretz, House Bill 2906 ordered Fish and Wildlife to have at least one collared wolf in every pack and two collared wolves in packs that had killed or injured domestic animals. Fish and Wildlife officials said meeting a quota was impossible because wolves are too hard to trap.
The bill was weakened, directing the department to prioritize collaring wolves in packs that prey on livestock. It passed the House unanimously. The Senate didn't take up the amended measure, which Fish and Wildlife said wouldn't change what it was doing now anyway.
Nevertheless, Kretz said he expects the department to try to collar more wolves in his district, which covers portions of Ferry, Okanogan, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties and has the most conflicts between wolfpacks and cattle herds.
"I accomplished what I needed to with the department," Kretz said.
Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman said Wednesday the department does not consider its trapping and collaring efforts a failure. "Had Rep. Kretz' bill passed, it would not have changed how WDFW goes about collaring wolves," she said in an email.
The radio collars serve several purposes, including alerting ranchers and range-riders to the presence of packs.
At some point in 2019, 28 wolves, or 22% of the state's known wolves, wore collars. During the year, 17 of those collars stopped transmitting — six collars malfunctioned, six wolves died and five wolves dispersed.
Five collared wolves were in three packs that had killed or injured livestock in the past two years. The other two packs that had attacked livestock — the Togo and Wedge packs — did not have any collared wolves.
The department will resume trapping and collaring wolves in the spring, Lehman said.
Scott Nielsen, the president of the Stevens County Cattlemen's Association, said he expects Fish and Wildlife to step up wolf collaring.
"At the very least, what Joel's bill did was bring awareness that the standard-operating procedure is to say, 'We're trying really hard.' And that's not enough," Nielsen said.
"Because of this bill, I think we'll see more wolves collared in our region, and that's what he was after and we were after," he said.