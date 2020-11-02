The Washington Board of Health plans to move ahead this month with regulating livestock manure by proposing a rule that's been reviewed and embraced by some board members but has not yet been made public.
The 10-member board plans to vote Nov. 9 on an updated "Keeping Animals" rule, expanding an old law that requires in-city horse owners to clean stables regularly in the summer.
The proposed rule won't be publicly released until Nov. 4, according to the board's staff. The vote five days later won't make the rule final, but will start a process that favors the rule's eventual adoption.
The new rule will allow local health officials to police manure at dairies and other livestock operations. The regulations will be in addition to manure-control laws enforced by the state Departments of Agriculture and Ecology.
Based on a preliminary proposal, 31 legislators in March protested that the health board was overreaching.
Moses Lake Sen. Judy Warnick, the top-ranking Republican on the Senate agriculture committee, said Friday the board never responded to lawmakers' concerns.
She said she was surprised and disappointed that the health board planned to forge ahead with the rule, especially with COVID-19 restrictions inhibiting interactions with agencies.
The board's staff should have already made the latest version available to the public, she said.
"It just feels like they're trying to ram it through," Warnick said. "I think it would behoove them to come back to legislators and stakeholders."
Efforts to obtain comment from the health board were unsuccessful.
A year ago, the health board staff released a preliminary draft of the Keeping Animals rule, allowing interested parties to informally comment. Board policy adviser Stuart Glasoe revised the draft and discussed it online with a board subcommittee Oct. 21.
Glasoe said the revised draft clarified that the rule wouldn't apply to horse droppings on backcountry trails, but that it would still apply to dairies and confined animal feeding operations.
The subcommittee supported the revisions, but did not disclose the text to the public.
"We're frustrated we can't see what they're doing," Washington State Dairy Federation policy director Jay Gordon said Monday. "Post the stupid draft on your website."
The health board, made up of the health secretary and nine members appointed by the governor, have wide-ranging powers to set rules. Local officials are obligated to enforce the board's rules, or face fines.
Environmental groups have supported revising the Keeping Animals rule, saying health officials need the law to keep piles of manure from creating health hazards.